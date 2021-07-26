Jennifer Lopez’s ex Alex Rodriguez engaged to Katie Holmes?

Of course, the stars and stripes are doing their best to create havoc, mixing couples, changing the cards on the table and always keeping up the chatter about the new-old-changing relationships of the jet set. It was not enough Irina Shayk and Kanye West blessed by the consent of Kim Kardashian, JLo and the flashback of the Bennifer, today the latest news and that a (perhaps still injured) Alexander Rodriguez would have a liason with Katie Holmes. Yes, just our Katie who at the beginning of the year had made us dream for the love story with the young Italian-American chef Emilio Vitolo, from whom she separated about a month ago. Nice mess, right?

The gossip about Alexander Rodriguez and Katie Holmes was spread by the Daily Mail when on the afternoon of June 14, the former baseball player was paparazzi as he walked out of a New York mansion, wearing a white t-shirt and sunglasses, trying to keep a low profile. It so happens that this is the building where Katie Holmes lives: and gossip was. There are no photos of the two together but many clues would lead to the conclusion of a flirtation between A-Rodd and Katie.

Alexander Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Daniele VenturelliGetty

The new possible couple is quite similar, on the other hand both have been injured by previous relationships: while Holmes has left behind the dating with Emilio Vitolo, in April Rodriguez ended the engagement with Jennifer Lopez who very soon after was photographed in the company of the former Ben Affleck. As reported by People, it seems that A-Rodd is not enthusiastic about JLo’s new relationship and that indeed the choice of the former has particularly wounded him in pride.

One of the possibilities is therefore that Rodriguez is getting paparazzi specifically to create a bit of buzz, but never say never. In recent days, the former baseball player was spotted walking out of a tattoo shop in the same neighborhood and, even before that, he immortalized himself together with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis (the couple shares two daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13) while she put ice on his leg during a strenuous workout. Sure you’re not putting in place some ripicca, Alex?

