Jennifer Lopez’s love for her family

It’s a turbulent year for Jennifer Lopez: first the breakup with the betrothed Alex Rodriguez, then the flashback with Ben Affleck, with whom she was already getting married many years ago. But, now, JLO has decided to devote time to his family.

And this is how the last photo that portrays the superstar in a sweet moment with his daughter Emme Maribel popped up on social media. A simple selfie that shows all the love between mom and daughter.

It’s no secret how much Jennifer loves her children and how much the singer and actress herself cares about making them express themselves to find their way in the world. Emme Maribel, for example, has already taken the stage with her mother, for example at the Super Bowl, where the little girl shared the scene not only with her mother, but also with Shakira. And Emme Maribel’s ambitions do not stop there: she has also already debuted in publishing with her first book, “Lord Help Me”.

But the affection of mom JLO is absolutely reciprocated. The 12-year-old told Entertainment Today: “He’s an amazing human being. Out of any logic. I don’t even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe it in so many good ways.”