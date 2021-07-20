News

Jennifer’s Body, Megan Fox: “It would be perfect to give life to a sequel or a TV series”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Actress Megan Fox has revealed that she would be happy if the film Jennifer’s Body gave life to a sequel or a television series.

Megan Fox has revealed that he would like to see a sequel or a tv series of Jennifer’s Body, the film in which she starred in 2009.
Horror, which quickly became a cult among viewers, has in fact left its mark on the career and life of the actress.

On the occasion of an interview with The Washington Post, Megan Fox said: “I don’t think it’s a film that would be difficult to make a sequel to. They should fit it into a television series, it would be great“. The star reiterated: “Jennifer’s Body is iconic and I love that movie“.
Her love for the project has led her to reject similar roles and projects, moving away from the horror genre over the years, until she immersed herself again in thrilling atmospheres with Till Death.

Loading...
Advertisements

Megan Fox pointed out: “I didn’t want to do an injustice to that film by doing something like this, but not up to the mark.“.
Fox, however, recalled the negative sides of being associated with that work: “I think there was a perception of me as a succubus, at least during the first ten years of my career. And then this idea started to change more recently as people reviewed some of my interviews, heard me talk and started to look at me differently.“.

The film directed by Karyn Kusama told the story of Jemnifer Check, a cheerleader admired and envied at school, who has as her best friend the shy and introverted Anita “Needy” Lesnicki. After a concert by the rock band Low Shoulder, Jennifer transforms into killing and devouring the boys she hangs out with, following a sacrifice to Satan made by the band that has made her become a demon that seduces and devours men to remain attractive and alive.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

557
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
423
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
401
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
387
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
382
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
380
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
379
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
351
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
307
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
255
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top