Jennifer’s Body, Megan Fox: “It would be perfect to give life to a sequel or a TV series”

Megan Fox has revealed that he would like to see a sequel or a tv series of Jennifer’s Body, the film in which she starred in 2009.

Horror, which quickly became a cult among viewers, has in fact left its mark on the career and life of the actress.

On the occasion of an interview with The Washington Post, Megan Fox said: “I don’t think it’s a film that would be difficult to make a sequel to. They should fit it into a television series, it would be great“. The star reiterated: “Jennifer’s Body is iconic and I love that movie“.

Her love for the project has led her to reject similar roles and projects, moving away from the horror genre over the years, until she immersed herself again in thrilling atmospheres with Till Death.

Loading... Advertisements

Megan Fox pointed out: “I didn’t want to do an injustice to that film by doing something like this, but not up to the mark.“.

Fox, however, recalled the negative sides of being associated with that work: “I think there was a perception of me as a succubus, at least during the first ten years of my career. And then this idea started to change more recently as people reviewed some of my interviews, heard me talk and started to look at me differently.“.

The film directed by Karyn Kusama told the story of Jemnifer Check, a cheerleader admired and envied at school, who has as her best friend the shy and introverted Anita “Needy” Lesnicki. After a concert by the rock band Low Shoulder, Jennifer transforms into killing and devouring the boys she hangs out with, following a sacrifice to Satan made by the band that has made her become a demon that seduces and devours men to remain attractive and alive.