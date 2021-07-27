Jlo and Michael B. Jordan protagonists of the Coach fall 2021 campaign

Shot of Coach’s fall 2021 campaign



coach chose the faces of Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Lin and Kökiche Island for its autumn 2021 advertising campaign. “With friends”, the title of the adv, highlights the moments of unexpected joy that are only possible when friends and communities come together. The subjects are local communities, such as Miami’s rope jumping team, the hurricane jumpers; the Afro-Cuban jazz band, Miguel Cruz and Sugarcane; and the Tokyo band Gliiic. The products covered by advertising are the new nannies and soft tabby bags, the hitch backpack and the rogue bag. As for clothing, ambassadors wear versions of the brand’s popular shearling coats and leather jackets made in collaboration with the American brand Schott.

The holding company Tapestry, owner of the American brand, reported a 4% drop in sales of the brand in the second fiscal quarter. The company’s total revenues rose from 1.43 to 1.38 billion euros. The losses are mainly due to the effects generated by the pandemic, but the company is optimistic for the future.

“The fall collection is inspired by our present and our future, by what we have learned and where we are going,” said Coach’s creative director, Stuart Vevers, in a statement. “It’s a story about friendship and how our loved ones inspire, support and shape us, and the excitement we feel as we spend more time together. Comforting, nostalgic and tactile, it celebrates the sense of possibility and joy found in connection.

The campaign also features Kheaton Scott and Nathan Liu and the students of dream it real, the brand initiative that provides young students with the resources and support they need to break the cycles of inequality. She was photographed by Renell Medrano and the hairstyles were made by Olivier Rizzo. (reproduction reserved)