Jodie Turner-Smith says royalty should have “protected” Meghan Markle

The actress commented on the theme in ‘Good Morning Britain’ this Wednesday, noting that British royalty could have treated Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan as a “way to evolve”.

“There is a lot of resistance to new things that can propel this institution in a way that more represents the world today,” began by saying Turner-Smith, 34, cites the Daily Mail.

“I think they could have looked at this marriage and that relationship as a way to evolve and they could have hugged them and hugged her, protected her, and protected their child in a way that didn’t make anyone feel they needed to leave,” he added.

Recall that Harry married Meghan in 2018. The couple welcomed their first mutual child, Archie, a year later. In early 2020, the Dukes of Sussex announced that they would separate from the royal family and have been living in California, USA since then. At this moment they are also expecting their second baby in common, a girl.