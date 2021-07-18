News

John Cena believes that Cardi B would be a big WWE star

John Dinner, during an interview with VICE, talked about the possibility of seeing Cardi B in WWE.

Already late yesterday evening we had reported the words of the sixteen-time world champion in that of Stamford who had praised the movie star Vin Diesel, ensuring that he would be ready to win the WWE Champion as early as tomorrow.

John Cena’s words about Cardi B

The cantata Cardi B has been repeatedly added to the name of the WWE in recent months: it was said that it could be the guest host of WrestleMania 37 or of SummerSlam, but still nothing has been made official.

Here’s what John Cena had to say:

Cardi B would be a perfect WWE Superstar. What I admire about her is that she always knows how to be herself, it is an incredible quality. He has self-confidence and a lot of self-esteem in every situation, it is impressive.”

And you would like to see the singer at vince mcmahon’s court?

