John Cena: “Cardi B would be perfect as a WWE Superstar”

Posted on
In the last period there have been several rumors regarding the arrival of rapper Cardi B in WWE, it should be noted, however, that the rapper has recently announced that she is waiting and it will therefore be very difficult to see her appear with WWE.

Even John Cena, interviewed by Vice, gave his “blessing” to Cardi saying that it would be perfect for treading the WWE rings:

“Cardi would be perfect as a WWE Superstar. One thing that I admire a lot about her is the fact that she is always herself, for better or for worse . Having a lot of love and a lot of self-confidence is a fundamental thing both in everyday life and especially in the ring. It’s too hard for her to pretend she’s not herself and play someone else’s part.”

Now Cardi’s arrival in the federation seems further away than ever, but who knows that with SummerSlam at the gates the WWE does not want to give her at least the role of special host.

SOURCE: THIRSTYFORNEWS.COM

