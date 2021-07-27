John Gina and Cardi B make their debut in the trailer of the new film

On Wednesday, the rights to “Fast and Furious” ended with the premiere of the trailer for “F9”, The first of its last three episodes, in which John John and Cardi B make their debuts together with Vin Diesel.

“One of the great things about Saga is that we go to great places, which is part of why they have to be divided into so many movies. There are so many places to visit,” he said in a digital interview with Deaf Eiff to present the tape in advance, which will take place for the first time.

The three-minute trailer shows the arrival of many familiar faces including Charlize Theron, Tires Gibson, Helen Mirron, Ludacris, Michael Rodriguez and Sung Kong.

The cast will team up with former wrestler John Gina, who plays murderer Jacob Toretto, who is also the brother of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), and will play the hero’s cipher character.

“John John came to see me when I was training in the gym before the filming of the film. I felt like a brother. I think that’s Paul Walker’s message,” Diesel explained at the press conference in tribute to the late actor. Co-starred in previous episodes of Saga.

Despite the very sensitive nature, at least from the beginning, those responsible have confirmed this Latinos Hosuna and Cardi B will be part of the film.

The new film “Fast and Furious” will be released in theaters on June 25, 2021, despite having to postpone its initial release last year due to a corona virus infection.

Then the tenth episode will be divided into two parts, the diesel confirmed, in which the protagonists will continue to travel to new places on the planet. London, Tokyo and Central America seem to be the destinations chosen for the frantic chases and races of the new journey.

“Our secret is that we don’t do it again and again as always, we try to do the impossible, we try new things in all deliveries,” explained the film’s director Justin Lynn.

The action franchise is one of the most profitable in Hollywood, thanks to its ability to connect new stars with its cast in nine episodes.

