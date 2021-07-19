Jonny Lee Miller, who is Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband

An eternal return, another, seems to have taken place in New York. Angelina Jolie, who with her children flew to the East Coast to celebrate her first forty-six years, was seen entering her ex-husband’s house, Jonny Lee Miller, a bottle of wine held in your hands. The actress, who came out of Dumbo’s apartment, at the other end of the Brooklyn Bridge, three hours later, with no more wine to fill her hands, She was married to Miller only one year, between 1996 and 1997.

The couple, then, burned the stages, happy to be able to celebrate what, for both, was configured as the first official union.

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller met by chance, on the set of Hackers. A few months later, in March 1996, they are married, settling for a simple ceremony. Meager, almost. The only guests at that hasty wedding, to which Angelina Jolie showed up with black leather pants and a white t-shirt, branded with the blood of her new husband (“You can well make a small sacrifice to make this day special,” she would have said), were her mother and a friend of him. Then, nothing. Miller and Jolie lived with each other for months to follow, quickly burning their love.

The couple, as it took, decided to get lost, initiating divorce proceedings in 1997. Officially separated since 1999, the two are said, however, to have remained very good friends. And the New York dinner for the forty-six years of the actress could be proof of an idyll that the torments of love have not been able to erase. Or, as in the case of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, it could be the first sign of a new, and even more unexpected couple.

