Just Cause: Mobile Postponed to 2022

Square Enix won’t release the mobile spin-off Just Cause: Mobile in 2021 as it originally intended. The company announced the postponement of the release date: the game will be released on iOS and Android only in 2022. We are not talking about more exact dates yet.

The reason for the postponement was called the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to rebuild all work under the conditions of the lockdown. This led to the fact that a number of processes got out of the working schedule. And, in order to smooth out the consequences, the developers decided to give additional time.

In Just Cause: Mobile, players will become members of the secret Firebrand program. They will have access to locations of a large open world, competitive modes for three teams of ten people, cooperative missions for four, and additional tests.

Closer to the release, the company promises to show and tell a lot more about the game.

