Justin Timberlake as Sarah Jessica Parker

Today is the day of reactions. Why the words of Britney Spears to the judge that if he follows his case, they initially left speechless. But the silence was destined to last a short time. Those statements are too explosive. Which, finally, unravel the mystery Britney. Or, if you like, they confirm what we already suspected: it is not true that everything is fine. And Hollywood, thus, squares around that fragile girl, ashamed (hopefully) at least a little of how he treated her and contributed to her current situation. The first to react was Justin Timberlake. But many others have followed him closely.

The guardianship of Britney Spears

First of all, what did Britney say? As we had anticipated, the pop star had asked to speak with the judge who deals with her case. That is, the legal protection that his father Jamie Spears she has been on her finances and her life since she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. For 13 years the singer of Baby one more time has been living behind this shield. Which, after yesterday, has taken on the features of a prison.

Control over the singer’s body

Because Britney, for more than 20 minutes, said she is trapped (the full transcript of her testimony is here). That for years he can not make any kind of decision about his life. Not even going to the hairdresser or getting your nails done. And that if she does not follow what “the management” tells her to do, as she called it, she is feared retaliation. Like the threat of not seeing children. And speaking of children, one of the most shocking statements concerns precisely the issue of motherhood. Britney said she wants a child with boyfriend Sam Ashgari but that an intrauterine contraceptive (a spiral, to be clear) has been inserted. And that he cannot go to a doctor to have it removed because “the management” does not want to.

Justin Timberlake’s reaction

Bombshell words that were followed by many reactions. Starting with that of her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. “After what we heard today, we should all support Britney right now,” wrote the singer and actor in a series of tweets. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago… what is happening to her is not right. No woman should ever be prevented from making decisions about her body. No one should EVER be held back against their will. Or never having to ask permission to access everything he worked hard for. Jess and I send our love and absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope that the courts and her family will do the right thing and let her live as she wants to live.” Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel, in short, they ask to free Britney to the cry of #freebritney.

The trending hashtag: #freebritney

And that is the hashtag launched months ago and that is back in trend on social media. Used several times by many other stars. Bewildered by the words of the colleague. “We love you Britney, be strong.” writes Mariah Carey. “No one should be treated like that. Be strong, Queen! You deserve better. #freebritney”, is the tweet of Khloe Kardashian. “I hope with all my heart that you will be allowed to free yourself from this abusive system. And do***it to those who think they have the authority, as an institution or individual, to control a person’s reproductive health», is the strong and explicit message of the pop star Halsey.

The words of Hollywood

On the same line there are many. From the stylist Vera Wang to the actress Sarah Jessica Parker, busy on the set of the new Sex and the city. from Kat Dennings at Bebe Rexha until Jeffree Star. The stance of Meghan McCainsonsa of the late Senator and National Hero John McCain. That calls for the intervention of the FBI. “How is what has been done to Britney Spears not a crime against human rights? Isolation, control of her ability to reproduce without her consent, forcing her to work in inhumane conditions. If she were another person, those who did this would be in prison.”

Britney Spears’ reaction

Britney Spears also reacted to her testimony. Posting a message on Instagram. The only tool she has left to communicate with the outside world without going through her legal guardians. “I bring this to people’s attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect. Because IT IS ABSOLUTELY NOT,” reads one of the passages of the long message. “I apologize for pretending to have been well in the last two years. I did it for my pride and I was embarrassed to share what was happening to me. But, honestly, who doesn’t want to show their Instagram in a funny light? Believe it or not, pretending to be well really helped me… ».

What happens now?

Among the most incredulous reactions are those of many lawyers interviewed in these hours by the American press. Because the question everyone asks is: what happens now? Given that the matter is very complex, professionals agree on two aspects. First, getting out of legal protection will be very difficult for Britney. Secondly, it has never been fully and fully informed of its rights. Especially with regard to the intrauterine contraceptive that she is forced to keep. “Even though she is an adult and seems competent and ready to take charge of her own affairs, the court has the discretion and responsibility to decide whether it is in Britney Spears’ interest to remove the guardianship. If the judge has doubts that he may not be responsible enough to manage his own financial affairs, he will not remove the protection,” says a lawyer who deals with these things at the Los Angeles Times.

Spears will have to ask for another hearing to discuss the end of legal protection. (And the guardians, therefore, will be able to present their obligations and their tests). But, in the final analysis, it is the judge who will have to decide what to do. And even if he has the slightest doubt, the legal situation of the pop star will not change. The timing is also uncertain: the Los Angeles court is famous for its biblical temples…

