Justin Timberlake sides with Britney Spears: “No one should be treated like her. What’s happening to her is not right.”

“After what we saw today we should all support Britney right now.” also Justin Timberlake takes a public stand in support of Spears, Britney. Despite the fact that 19 years have passed since they formed one of the most followed and talked about couples in Hollywood together, the singer did not hesitate to stand by his side, also speaking on behalf of his wife Jessica Biel: “Regardless of our past, good or bad, and no matter how much time has passed..what is happening to her is not right“, timberlake wrote.

And again: “No woman should ever be prevented from making decisions about her own body, no one should ever be held back against their will, and should never seek permission to access everything they have worked hard for. Jess and I send our love and our absolute support to Britney right now – she concluded -. We hope that the courts and her family will give her what is right and let her live as she wishes.” The reference is, of course, to the touching speech delivered by Britney Spears during the last court hearing for freeing oneself from the guardianship of the father that for 13 years now has made her live in what she has described as a condition of total segregation and subjugation.