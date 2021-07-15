Juve in retirement: Allegri’s first day

“Enthusiasm, desire to work and play football”. Massimiliano Allegri kicked off the first training on the field with these three indications. And it matters little if many protagonists of the 2021-22 season are still absent because of the holidays that began only after the European Championships or the America’s Cup, the menu of his second adventure in bianconero will be ready to repeat it again in the coming weeks. After the visits to the J Medical on Wednesday, players and staff met at the Continassa for the start of activities inside the Bianconeri sports center: exercises focused on technique and subsequently first athletic work in the morning, gym during the afternoon hours. The hours of rest are spent instead at the J Hotel: each footballer has his own room at his disposal throughout the year, strictly with the number of his shirt. Management present in full on the first day of work: the new CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, a well-known face in the club but at his first official outings in the new role, attended the training on the sidelines together with the vice president Pavel Nedved and the sporting director Federico Cherubini. Double sittings are also scheduled in the coming days.