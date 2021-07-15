Juve in retirement: Allegri’s first day

Juventus, restarts the era of Max even without many national teams. Arrivabene, Nedved and Cherubini were also present
“Enthusiasm, desire to work and play football”. Massimiliano Allegri kicked off the first training on the field with these three indications. And it matters little if many protagonists of the 2021-22 season are still absent because of the holidays that began only after the European Championships or the America’s Cup, the menu of his second adventure in bianconero will be ready to repeat it again in the coming weeks. After the visits to the J Medical on Wednesday, players and staff met at the Continassa for the start of activities inside the Bianconeri sports center: exercises focused on technique and subsequently first athletic work in the morning, gym during the afternoon hours. The hours of rest are spent instead at the J Hotel: each footballer has his own room at his disposal throughout the year, strictly with the number of his shirt. Management present in full on the first day of work: the new CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, a well-known face in the club but at his first official outings in the new role, attended the training on the sidelines together with the vice president Pavel Nedved and the sporting director Federico Cherubini. Double sittings are also scheduled in the coming days.
First day
—
Eyes on Paulo Dybala and Weston McKennie, among the players who want to immediately carve out an important space in the new Juve allegriana, and then maximum attention on the young people who will be able to shine during the pre-season. The goalkeepers clearly work separately with coach Claudio Filippi. The first returns are expected for next week, it will be up to the players who have concluded the summer competitions with their respective national teams in the groups. Countdown also to the return to Turin of Cristiano Ronaldo, expected for next July 25. The Portuguese – who has not communicated any willingness to transfer in advance – will therefore honor the contract that binds him to the Lady until June 30, 2022. On the market front, some movement of the day only on youngsters: double transfer in the direction of Pisa for Idrissa Toure (outright) and Pietro Beruatto (on loan), while he returned from loan to Basel, with a season ahead of the terms set by the first agreement, the Swiss defender born in 2003 Albian Hajdari.
