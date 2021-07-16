Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has already called Allegri: what he decided

Cristiano Ronaldo will be regularly at the Continassa on July 25, to begin his preparation for the next season, which he will face again with the jersey of the Juventus. The Portuguese striker according to what the Gazzetta dello Sport reports has already contacted the Bianconeri managers and Maximilian Allegri, dispel any doubt about staying for his last year of contract in Turin.

The goals are to get back to winning the badge after losing it last season and the Champions League. It is not even excluded, reports the rosy, a possible renewal until 2023, following the example of what was done by Put with Barcelona: the Flea, to meet the Catalan club, has decided to reduce the engagement by more than 50%. Soon there will be a meeting between the agent Jorge Mendes and Federico Cherubini in which this possibility will also be discussed.

The vice president Pavel Nedved on the sidelines of the presentation of the 2021/2022 Serie A calendar he had anticipated CR7’s decision: “Cristiano is on vacation. Yes it will stay, we do not have any feedback from his entourage of his willingness to go away. We will wait for him, his return is scheduled for July 25th and therefore he will be with us”.

Ronaldo’s stay and the confirmations of Dybala and Morata they close at the moment the striker market for Juve, which could wait until the end of August before going in search of a fourth tip. Among the papabili there is the 19-year-old Kaio Jorge of Santos. In any case it will be a low cost operation carried out towards the end of the summer session.

