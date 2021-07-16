Juventus starts again, Allegri: “Enthusiasm and desire to work” | News

Off to the new season with the management present in full, but the first problem arrives: Arthur is forced to operate

"Let's start today: enthusiasm, desire to work and play football". These are the first words of the technician of the Juventus Maximilian Allegri, in a video on the club's social channels, to the Bianconeri players on the first real day of work at the Continassa. On the sidelines also the entire management, with the vice president Pavel Nedved the CEO Maurice Arrivabene and the new market manager Federico Cherubini First seasonal training and first problems for the Bianconeri: the calcification of the tibia and fial has in fact convinced Arthur to undergo a surgical operation.

After the medical examinations that took place yesterday, the group of bianconeri, which will gradually begin to enrich itself with the arrivals of the players engaged in the summer with their national teams, found itself for the first time under the orders of Allegri at the Continassa. Two work sessions are scheduled in today’s menu: in the morning, the players focused first on a series of exercises focused on technique, and then dedicated themselves to a subsequent phase of athletic work. In the afternoon, after the well-deserved rest in the rooms of the J| Hotel, second workout for the group, this time in the gym.

In the evening then the cold shower: Arthur he will be forced to operate because of the calcification between the tibia and fief that for months has caused pain in his right leg. The Brazilian midfielder is expected to remain stationary for about two months.



