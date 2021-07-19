Kanye West and Irina Shayk, new couple? The reaction of the former Kim Kardashian- Corriere.it

That Kanye West and Irina Shayk have known each other for at least ten years is confirmed by the video of “Power” of 2010, in which the Russian model was one of the beautiful women who surrounded the rapper. Not only that, two years later Shayk paraded for West at Paris Fashion Week and last month she was photographed around New York with the tribute t-shirt to DMX, designed by West himself for Balenciaga. Now it seems, however, that the two are no longer just friends, but that they are also dating. To throw the stone in the pond of gossip was the Instagram account DeuxMoi, publishing the blow of an informant.

“He tried to woo her”

“Kanye West goes out in secret with Irina Shayk, aka the mother of Bradley Cooper’s daughter”, said the anonymous, triggering the denial of a second source (“he tried to woo her, but they are only friends”), which was however in turn silenced by a third insider (“they are dating for sure”), while the person behind the social page specified that “there is probably some interest , but perhaps “dating” is not the correct expression». Be that as it may, Kim Kardashian herself, who divorced West in February, has doubts that the rapper and Shayk – who in June 2019 ended four years of history with Cooper, father of her daughter Lea – are really a couple, although apparently it is not that the issue interests her that much. “These rumors have not disturbed her or even bothered her – a source close to her to the Sun pointed out not by chance – and the same applies to those in her circle, but even if it were true, I doubt that at this point she would get angry”.