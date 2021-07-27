Kanye West and Kim Kardashian: agreement on the custody of the 4 children – Shows

New chapter of the vip divorce between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The billionaire rapper has accepted, as reported by BBC News, the joint custody of the four children little ones had with the reality and social star. The divorce application was filed by Kardashian on February 19, resulting in a trial to say the end of a marriage that was always in the spotlight but could not resist the crisis of the seven-year year. In their respective documents produced, West and Kardashian agreed that their marriage should end “for irreconcilable differences“. And both also agreed that they did not need marital support. The now former couple has two daughters – North and Chicago, seven and three years old respectively – and two sons – Saint, of five, and Psalm, which will turn two next month. In the document presented by Kardashian, it is emphasized that the two have kept their separate properties during the wedding due to the terms of a premarital agreement.









Their marriage has been one of the most followed on a social level in the last decade. Kardashian, 40, became famous in 2007 as the star of the reality show about her family, ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Kardashian). The show is still popular ever since and will air with its final series on E! next year. West, rapper celebrated for years in the States was also the protagonist of a resounding flop during the last presidential campaign where he wanted to run for the White House.