News

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian: agreement on the custody of the 4 children – Shows

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

New chapter of the vip divorce between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The billionaire rapper has accepted, as reported by BBC News, the joint custody of the four children little ones had with the reality and social star. The divorce application was filed by Kardashian on February 19, resulting in a trial to say the end of a marriage that was always in the spotlight but could not resist the crisis of the seven-year year. In their respective documents produced, West and Kardashian agreed that their marriage should end “for irreconcilable differences“. And both also agreed that they did not need marital support. The now former couple has two daughters – North and Chicago, seven and three years old respectively – and two sons – Saint, of five, and Psalm, which will turn two next month. In the document presented by Kardashian, it is emphasized that the two have kept their separate properties during the wedding due to the terms of a premarital agreement.




Their marriage has been one of the most followed on a social level in the last decade. Kardashian, 40, became famous in 2007 as the star of the reality show about her family, ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’
Kardashian). The show is still popular ever since and will air with its final series on E! next year. West, rapper celebrated for years in the States was also the protagonist of a resounding flop during the last presidential campaign where he wanted to run for the White House.

© Reserved reproduction

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

733
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
584
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
561
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
552
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
517
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
503
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
467
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
452
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
389
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
322
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top