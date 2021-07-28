Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, story of a divorce

You may not remember it today, but KimYe (i.e. Kim + Kanye, a kind of more stylish “Ferragnez”) in 2011 seemed like the perfect couple. The innovative rapper and in continuous ascent with the model and entrepreneur super enterprising that makes trend everything he touches (again, a kind of Ferragnez but more stylish). The premises were explosive and in fact for 10 years they were two icons and a model relationship for many. But for some time the creaks have become more and more consistent and something really broke, until the end, which unfortunately seems to have arrived.

They got married in Florence in 2014, had 4 children and seemed really indestructible. But there are some definite moments that apparently would have undermined this union. So let’s try to make a short journey through the history of this marriage helping us with stages skillfully collected by complex.com:

Trump, 2016

Yes, that’s right. We were all shocked as Kanye West expressed his support for the Republican candidate, and so did his fans when during his Saint Pablo tour he supported Trump’s (openly racist) campaign in front of everyone. Understandably, Kim Kardashian, who has always supported the Democrats and Hillary Clinton, must also have been very ill.

It is not a detail in a couple to discover themselves diametrically opposed on such delicate issues and especially in such a divisive election.

MAGA, 2018

It seemed like a joke to me and probably to you too. Kanye tweets (yes, he always starts the casini) a photo of him in which he wears the famous red hat of the Trump election campaign with the words “Make America Great Again” written on it. Immediately it becomes a meme (this is the first thing that happens to everyone anyway), but it is not a funny meme, the matter is very serious and many angry fans abandon it. The storm hits him and also involves Kim and the children.

Slavery, 2018

After the planetary controversies that have invested him Kanye gives an interview to the famous site TMZ.com, but things don’t get much better. In fact, I would say the opposite. The rapper during an outburst utters this phrase: “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! It seems like a choice.” Understandably the storm becomes even more intense around Kanye who in the eyes of all seems crazy and completely disconnected from reality.

West himself describes his wife’s reaction to his words in the text of Wouldn’t Leave: “My wife would call, scream, say, ‘We’re going to lose everything.’ I had to calm her down because she couldn’t breathe. I told her she could leave me now. But she wouldn’t leave. “

Freedom, 2018

With a huge proof of love and inner strength (no irony) Kim Kardashian exposes herself and tries to explain what moved her husband in making those kinds of statements so heavy and provocative. He says he knows him deeply and knows that he doesn’t really support Trump’s policy, he says that he only likes his personality, he says that he is not a person very familiar with politics, and that basically his was just a battle over freedom of expression and freedom of thought, or his freedom to love whoever he wants even if it goes against the tide.

Abortion, 2020

Kanye West announces that he wants to run for president of the United States and during a very confused speech he takes a stand against abortion saying that he and his wife were about to give up the birth of their first daughter and that they were going to kill her. At that moment it seems that the detachment from his wife is deep and the only one who tries to put things together is her, but without being happy about it.

Christmas, 2020

The relationship derails hopelessly and the pandemic does not give him a hand. The usual party in the Kardashian-West house is not done, no disguises and no party. On instagram comes out the photo of a more intimate evening (relatively) and above all Kanye is not there.

Divorce, 2021

On February 19, 2021, Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West. After initially attempting a couple therapy, then abandoned by both, after they lived apart for the duration of the pandemic, it was time to make a decision. Apparently, however, the separation was amicable and the couple will share legal custody of the children.

Perhaps this detachment was less dramatic than it could have been, indeed it seems to me that it was also full of understanding and love for the little that could be seen from the outside. And now, as in a Sunday afternoon love movie, let’s see a flashback of this love story in a short tear-jerking video found on YouTube, with lots of ugly filters and cheesy piano music. But still with a fair amount of emotional charge, it is always a love story.

