Kanye West deletes Kim Kardashian from Twitter

V is from his own life, away from their hearts, away even from the company. Kanye West has stopped following ex-wife Kim Kardashian on Twitter. An unfollow that is yet another twist of what is the most talked-about divorce of the moment.

THE SOCIAL FAREWELL TO KIM KARDASHIAN

One-click and go. The rapper greets Kim Kardashian in this way. At least on Twitter, where, according to E! Online, he would have decided to update his contact list by eliminating his ex-wife. The decision came after the social wishes of the influencer and entrepreneur who, for the 44 years of her ex-husband, wrote on Instagram “Happy birthday, I love you for life”. A post to which social greetings from the whole Kardashian clan were added. But which he has evidently decided to remove by deleting Kim, his mother, and his sisters from Twitter.

THE STAGES OF A DIVORCE

Last February Kim Kardashian announced that love with her husband, the rapper she married in 2014 and with whom she shares four children, has come to an end. A decision was probably made due to his religious delirium and his mad presidential race. But not only. In the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality show that made her famous, the influencer, talking to her mother, says she “misses the little things.” At the age of 40, the social network star explained that“I have so far thought it was okay to have a husband who lives in another state. But now I want someone to watch the same show in the evening. I want someone to train with me every single day… the little things are what I don’t have, ” he explained, probably referring to his time as a songwriter in Wyoming for his religious gatherings.

iO Woman Beauty Club Loading... Advertisements Join a club full of news,

personalized advice and exclusive experiences

AN ALLEGED FLIRTATION WITH IRINA SHAYK

In the story of the divorce between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, however, there is another chapter: the most recent, the alleged flirtation between the rapper and the Russian top Irina Shayk, ex of Bradley Cooper. The two were seen together in France in what appears to be a love escape. No confirmation at the moment, only rumors and gossip. Which, if confirmed, would only mean one thing: Kanye West is ready to start a new life. Away from the Kardashians. And unfollowing is just the first step.