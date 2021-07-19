News

Kanye West, farewell to Kim Kardashian also on social media/ She: “I want someone with…”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Kanye West, after the photos in which he is with Irina Shayk who would begin dating a few weeks ago, decided to cancel his ex-wife Kim Kardashian from his social contacts. The rapper, in fact, no longer follows his ex-wife on Instagram and the decision would have been made after listening to the words that the queen of social media said during the last episode of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. Kardashian, during the grand finale, indulged in a series of confessions about her ex-husband talking to her mother Kris. “I never thought I was alone. I always believed it was okay for me to have a husband residing in other states. I could just have my children, and follow Kanye in his race. I thought so until I was forty years old. Then, I crossed the threshold of the -anta, and I realized that no, I would not want a husband residing in a state other than my own., kardashian said, admitting that she often felt alone.

Emanuela Folliero/ “My 13-year-old son Andrea is a giant, at the table all together”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, last act of divorce

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian they have now said goodbye and are unlikely to retrace their steps. The rapper’s decision to no longer follow his ex-wife on Instagram is the latest act of a divorce that has occupied the front pages of all American newspapers. The words spoken by Kardashian during the grand finale of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” put a definitive point on their marriage. “I want someone with whom I can share a TV show in the evening, I want someone who can train with me every day. It’s the little things I miss. I have the greatest things: everything that exists extravagant I have. And I’m grateful for these experiences, but today I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think can mean a lot.“, he concluded.

Loading...
Advertisements

READ ALSO:
Peppino di Capri/ “Innamorato 2 volte, di Roberta Stoppa e di Giugliana Faiella”PANTANO 2/ Le conferme sulla serie Netflix nella Polonia post-comunista

© RESERVED REPRODUCTION

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

513
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
391
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
368
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
360
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
349
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
348
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
340
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
333
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
285
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
237
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top