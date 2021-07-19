Kanye West, farewell to Kim Kardashian also on social media/ She: “I want someone with…”

Kanye West, after the photos in which he is with Irina Shayk who would begin dating a few weeks ago, decided to cancel his ex-wife Kim Kardashian from his social contacts. The rapper, in fact, no longer follows his ex-wife on Instagram and the decision would have been made after listening to the words that the queen of social media said during the last episode of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. Kardashian, during the grand finale, indulged in a series of confessions about her ex-husband talking to her mother Kris. “I never thought I was alone. I always believed it was okay for me to have a husband residing in other states. I could just have my children, and follow Kanye in his race. I thought so until I was forty years old. Then, I crossed the threshold of the -anta, and I realized that no, I would not want a husband residing in a state other than my own., kardashian said, admitting that she often felt alone.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, last act of divorce

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian they have now said goodbye and are unlikely to retrace their steps. The rapper’s decision to no longer follow his ex-wife on Instagram is the latest act of a divorce that has occupied the front pages of all American newspapers. The words spoken by Kardashian during the grand finale of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” put a definitive point on their marriage. “I want someone with whom I can share a TV show in the evening, I want someone who can train with me every day. It’s the little things I miss. I have the greatest things: everything that exists extravagant I have. And I’m grateful for these experiences, but today I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think can mean a lot.“, he concluded.

