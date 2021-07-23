Kanye West, ready to “hang out with an artist” after Kim Kardashian

Popular wisdom has it that it is opposites who attract. but Kanye West, which at Gq he said that he was, “undoubtedly and unquestionably, the greatest living artist of today’s era”, he must have decided that what he does for others is not for him. According to a source close to the rapper, who recently made his separation from Kim Kardashian official, West would be determined to embark on a relationship with “an artist, a creative person”, so that he “could speak the same language”.

The rapper did not explain, to his friend, what this means, if, that is, the profession of Kim Kardashian and his lack of “artistic creativity” played a role in the decline of the couple. The former starlet of reality TV, for his part, did not comment. Sources close to the Kardashian clan have assured she is not interested in a new relationship. Rather, she would like to “emphasize her own image as a devoted mother” and, “perhaps, enter politics”.

The former West spouses, therefore, would have very different expectations about the immediate future. And, among those of Kardashian, the planning of a new love would not find a place (although, to be honest, someone would say he is ready to swear that the progenitor of the clan of the same name has a relationship with Van Jones of CNN).

