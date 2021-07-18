Kanye West, unfollowing Kim Kardashian on social media

The latest act of the Kardashian-West divorce took place online. The rapper, who wants to be in a relationship with Irina Shayk, has decided to cut his ex-wife and his family from their social channels. So, shortly after watching the grand finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he took the bombastic Kim, her sisters, and her manager mother off Twitter. West, who the ex-wife has continued to follow on Instagram, would not have liked Kardashian’s confessions to her mother Kris.

“I never thought I was alone. I’ve always believed it was okay for me to have a husband resident in other states. I could just have my kids, and follow Kanye on his run. I thought so until I was forty. Then, I crossed the threshold of -anta, and I realized that no, I would not have wanted a husband resident in a different state from mine, “confessed Kim Kardashian. to the mother, giving voice to her own “sadness and loneliness”. «I want someone with whom I can share a TV program in the evening, I want someone who can train with me every day. It’s the little things that I miss. I have the greatest things: I have everything extravagant that exists. And I’m grateful for these experiences, but today I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think can mean a lot, ”concluded Kardashian in the latest episode of the reality show that made her famous.