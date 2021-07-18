News

Kanye West, unfollowing Kim Kardashian on social media

The last act of the divorce of the year took place on social media, where the rapper removed his ex-wife from his contacts after seeing the latest episode of “Keeping up with the Kardashians”. The artist would not have liked the words that the reality star reserved for him

