Kardashian at the Colosseum | The Sheet

Kim Kardashian (LaPresse and LaPresse) No Mic

Roma Capoccia – Odo romani far festa

Joseph Fantasia

Kim makes a stop in the arena, in Piazza Navona the singer of One Direction appears

For twenty years, until the end of her program, with her family she brought us “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, but now it is she who has remained on foot. We find an even more beautiful Kim inside the Colosseum with blue shorts that do not hide anything from the imagination. She is not alone: there are Chris Appleton and Mario Dedivanovic, the hair stylist and make up artist, with whom she escapes to the Vatican and then to dinner in Trastevere, where she stays late between drinks and music. Sacred and profane also for the former singer of One Direction Harry Styles who presents himself in Piazza Navona as an ordinary boy, but with a questionable look.

Of great taste, however, the marriage of Annalisa Passigli and Stefano Bartezzaghi made official by Enrico Mentana, including tablecloths and accessories by Lisa Corti, artist’s flowers by Jardin Divers and delights of cibreo. Finally, many Roman actors and directors escape to Taormina for the 67th Film Festival: Massimo Ghini receives the Nino Manfredi Award, Susanna Nicchiarelli chairs the jury while she is a Treviso woman, Michela Cescon, to best describe the Capital in “Occhi Blu”, her new film with Valeria Golino where Ivano De Matteo sings: Sin nun know Rome , what fields to do’?”.


