Kate Middleton, the secret message for Meghan Markle and Harry



Kate Middleton at Euro 2020: memorable blazer and despair with George

Meghan Markle and above all Harry announce new revelations about life at the Palace and Kate Middleton it sends its brothers-in-law a secret message that tastes like the challenge, if not the threat.

In summary, Kate Middleton’s message is this: she and William will not take any step back from Megxit and have no intention of giving in in any aspect.

After Harry’s announcement of the publication of 4 memoirs where he would reveal details about the life of the Court that could put the Monarchy in difficulty and create many embarrassments, William and Kate’s reaction is to fight and not to be discouraged by the attitude of the Sussexes.

So the indirect message that William and Kate have given to Harry and Meghan is that they will not back down in the feud and if there is to fight, they will fight without sparing themselves to defend the Crown, the Queen and the Royal Family. They have no intention of giving in one step in the face of the not in-lax threats.

By now it is known that Harry decided to do the famous interview with Oprah Winfrey after learning that she would have to give up the military titles because of Megxit and the Queen did not object.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe, author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story, said Kate and William are sending coded messages to the Sussexes in which they intend to point out that life goes on even without Harry and Meghan in the Royal Family.

The expert stated to Closer: “William and Kate kept a dignified silence, but now let their actions speak for themselves. It’s almost as if they’re sending a secret message to Harry and Meghan saying, ‘We’re going to move forward, we’re still here, we’re not going to back down, we’re going forward.'” As if to say that the Monarchy will survive with dignity despite the blows launched by Harry and Meghan.

In summary, Lady Middleton’s message to her brother-in-law is this: “Life goes on, with or without him“.

When Harry returned to London for the statue of Diana, he was hoping for a reconciliation with William and Kate. But Charles’ second son simply did his job and left for California from where he thundered again against the Royal Family. And now it seems that Even Queen Elizabeth has lost all hope, to the point of adopting the strategy of indifference towards her nephew and his wife Meghan.

In summary, Kate and William agree with Her Majesty: the Sussexes do and say what they want, we go on our way.

