Kehlani poses in sexy lingerie Savage x Fenty, the brand of Rihanna !

The singer Rihanna is an ambassador for the brand to embody brilliantly “Savage x Fenty”. His name ? It is the sublime Kehlani.

Kehlani has just put out the fire on the Canvas. The singer took the pose with sets of the brand Savage x Fenty Rihanna.

For several years, the sublime Kehlani is under the fire of projectors. The star is brilliantly illustrated in the world of music.

In 2014, his 1st mixtape “Cloud 19 “ has also made part of the “the best albums of the year “ according to the magazine Complex. A year later, the singer reveals another “You Should Be Here “ that meeting also a success in the United States.

In 2016, it is the consecration ! Kehlani is nominated for a Grammy Award for best R&B album and contemporary . In the aftermath, it rocks then its all on 1 album, ” SweetSexySavage “ in 2017 .

Like many stars, the pretty brunette is also very active on his social networks. On Instagram, she has more of 10 million followers.

As well, her admirers can follow her daily on this social network but also its upcoming projects. In this time of health crisis, the singer still confined to her home.

But there are whispers that Kehlani puts the overdrive in the studio… story to follow so !

Kehlani becomes ambassador for the brand of Rihanna !

In any case, the daily Kehlani is well filled. Has the city, the star is the happy mom a small Adeya.

Very close to his fans, the interpreter of “Toxic “ likes to share many shots of her daughter. And his adorable little face must always melt all the followers of her mom.

Being a woman versatile, Kehlani also has a walk in the world of the world. In fact, the star is an ambassador of the brand “Savage x Fenty” Rihanna.

A few days ago, the singer has caused a sensation with a set of lingerie of the star. Without surprise, the pictures have turned the head of the internet users.

Sublime desire, the interpreter of “Good Life “ embodies thehas perfection ” Savage x Fenty “. The proof in pictures !

