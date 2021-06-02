Celebrity

Kelly Clarkson Performs Retelling Of Prince’s “Kiss”

Posted on
Twitter @kellyclarkson

In a new cover presented on her program “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, singer Kelly Clarkson sang the song “Kiss”, by musician Prince, in a video published on her official YouTube channel this Tuesday (1).

The artist had her support band for the performance, having a remarkable wind team at her side. The song is originally from 1986, being one of the tracks on the album “Parade – Music from the Motion Picture Under the Cherry Moon”, Prince’s eighth studio album.

The painting “Kellyoke” is a great weekly success, where Kelly Clarkson makes reinterpretations of several songs, be they classic works or new releases. Recently, the singer released covers of “ Locked out of Heaven ”, by Bruno Mars, “ Get Lucky ”, by Daft Punk, and “ Lay Me Down ”, by Sam Smith.

Check out right now the version of “Kiss” presented on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” at the end of this publication, through the YouTube player available.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

99
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
81
News

Shooting at a Rap Concert in Miami: 2 Dead and 25 Injured
53
Entertainment

Will Cardi B Have a Big Role at SummerSlam?
48
Entertainment

Fashion Haircuts Summer 2021: The ‘One Length Cut’ by Angelina Jolie
27
Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown: Age, Private Life and Films of the Actress
25
Games

Far Cry 6: A Vaas Easter Egg Is Hidden in the Gameplay Video
24
Entertainment

Amazon Buys Hollywood Studio From James Bond Films
22
Games

God Of War Ragnarok: Game Name Still Unclear, Despite Speculation
21
Fashion

Kendall Jenner and Her Sisters Replaced by Bella Thorne’s Family?
20
Games

Zelda: Ocarina of Time Once Featured Portal-Style Gameplay
To Top