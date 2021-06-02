Kelly Clarkson Performs Retelling Of Prince’s “Kiss”

In a new cover presented on her program “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, singer Kelly Clarkson sang the song “Kiss”, by musician Prince, in a video published on her official YouTube channel this Tuesday (1).

The artist had her support band for the performance, having a remarkable wind team at her side. The song is originally from 1986, being one of the tracks on the album “Parade – Music from the Motion Picture Under the Cherry Moon”, Prince’s eighth studio album.

The painting “Kellyoke” is a great weekly success, where Kelly Clarkson makes reinterpretations of several songs, be they classic works or new releases. Recently, the singer released covers of “ Locked out of Heaven ”, by Bruno Mars, “ Get Lucky ”, by Daft Punk, and “ Lay Me Down ”, by Sam Smith.

Check out right now the version of “Kiss” presented on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” at the end of this publication, through the YouTube player available.