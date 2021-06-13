Kena: Bridge of Spirits – New gameplay presentation released

With its first trailer, the little fantasy adventure Kena: Bridge of Spirits took the hearts of many players by storm. As part of the Tribeca Games Spotlight 2021 , the developers at Ember Lab released a new gameplay presentation yesterday that shows various aspects of the upcoming action adventure.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – gameplay presentation shows new game scenes

In the approximately six-minute long video that was published on YouTube , the developers provide a look behind the scenes and show how they started working on their work. They talk about their vision for the title and the passion that unites everyone in the team in this game.

In addition, some new game scenes will of course also be shown , showing the protagonist Kena exploring the game world and her interactions with the Reds . These are the cuddly little guys who stand by the young heroine on her journey and who are supposed to help her both in the fights and in puzzles.

Although the developers promise an exciting and dynamic gaming experience for “Kena: Bridge of Spirits”, the focus of the title should rather be on the story . We accompany the young soul guide on her mission to protect the inhabitants of a village from restless spirits. Your task is not only to protect people, but also to take care of the souls of the deceased .

However, it is not only peaceful, because Kena has to prove herself again and again in the fight against supernatural opponents . Here she can count on the support of the little reds, who can restrict the enemy’s freedom of movement. Otherwise, she relies on her staff , which she can use as a bow , which is also shown in the new presentation, or directly for close-range attacks .

“Kena: Bridge of Spirits” is expected to be released on August 24, 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and the PC. By the way, all those players who buy the PS4 version of the game can upgrade to the PS5 version for free.