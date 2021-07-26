News

Kendall Jenner debuts in beverage

Posted on
Kendall Jenner’s announcement of the launch of 818 on Instagram (Instagram photo @kendalljenner)

From super model to entrepreneur the step is short, especially if you are part of the vip big family JennerKardashian. Thus, deviating from his sister’s business Kylie, the top Kendall amazes his fans by temporarily putting aside clothes and launching his tequila company 818.

A news that amazed its 152 million fallowers, who found themselves on the bulletin board Instagram the official announcement. It was a post slideshow that tells, albeit minimally, the story and experience of the it-girl in creating the right taste of the drink.

«Four years to create the right taste. After many, many tastings and tests I found the winning ones, finally entering the sector. After three and a half years everything is ready. I’m excited, I can’t wait to let you taste them», wrote Kendall Jenner below the post, also referring to the official profile of the brand, which after a few hours already has 231 thousand followers, with only 9 images.

The tequila 818 according to the shared pics will be three: Blanco, Riposado and Anejo tequila. A venture therefore totally different from his oral care company Moon and totally opposite from the company signed by the family (Kylie cosmetics and Skims of Kim Kardashian), who prefer fashion and make-up. (reproduction reserved ).

