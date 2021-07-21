News

Kendall Jenner followed “the rule of the year” regarding her boyfriends in the family reality show

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


We would have seen Devin Booker, if KUWTK hadn’t finished just as they were celebrating their first anniversary










15 June 2021




















If you followed Keeping Up The Kardashians and you’ve noticed that you’ve never seen much of the love life of Kendall Jenner, there is a very specific reason!

This was told by one of the executive producers of the reality show, Farnaz Farjam, according to which the model imposed not to show her boyfriends unless they had been together for more than 365 days:

Kendall has always had this rule, for cuI felt he had to be with someone for at least a year before allowing them to take part in the show.” he said in an interview on good.

He then explained: “Why her he never knows what people’s true intentions are. That’s why we kept her love life out of reality TV, she had this rule“.

Loading...
Advertisements

Kendall Jenner – getty images

Among the ex-boyfriends, Kendall Jenner has dated Blake Griffin in 2017 and Ben Simmons between 2018 and the beginning of 2020, but with several pulls and springs. Both are basketball players.

Currently the 25-year-old model is with another basketball player: Devin Booker, 24 years old. Last weekend they celebrated a year of love but just in the same days the last episode of Keeping Up The Kardashianswho closed its doors after 20 seasons.



ph: getty images










Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

571
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
434
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
415
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
399
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
393
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
392
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
389
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
361
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
317
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
263
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top