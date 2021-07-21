Kendall Jenner followed “the rule of the year” regarding her boyfriends in the family reality show



We would have seen Devin Booker, if KUWTK hadn’t finished just as they were celebrating their first anniversary

If you followed Keeping Up The Kardashians and you’ve noticed that you’ve never seen much of the love life of Kendall Jenner, there is a very specific reason!

This was told by one of the executive producers of the reality show, Farnaz Farjam, according to which the model imposed not to show her boyfriends unless they had been together for more than 365 days:

“Kendall has always had this rule, for cuI felt he had to be with someone for at least a year before allowing them to take part in the show.” he said in an interview on good.

He then explained: “Why her he never knows what people’s true intentions are. That’s why we kept her love life out of reality TV, she had this rule“.

Among the ex-boyfriends, Kendall Jenner has dated Blake Griffin in 2017 and Ben Simmons between 2018 and the beginning of 2020, but with several pulls and springs. Both are basketball players.

Currently the 25-year-old model is with another basketball player: Devin Booker, 24 years old. Last weekend they celebrated a year of love but just in the same days the last episode of Keeping Up The Kardashianswho closed its doors after 20 seasons.







