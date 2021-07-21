Kendall Jenner gets a 5-year restraining order against a man who wanted to kill her (and then commit suicide)- Corriere.it

Kendall Jenner obtained a five-year restraining order against a man she claimed wanted to kill her. According to the documents obtained by the site TMZ, in the hearing on Tuesday, April 20, the model, in telephone connection and represented by her lawyer, made sure that Malik Bowker – this is the name of the stalker – remains at least a hundred meters away from her, her home, her office and her car. It was not enough, in addition to not having any physical contact with Jenner, the man could not even approach her electronically, which means that he will not be able to write to her via regular mail, e-mail and message or even try to get her address in the future.