Kendall Jenner gets a 5-year restraining order against a man who wanted to kill her (and then commit suicide)- Corriere.it

Kendall Jenner obtained a five-year restraining order against a man she claimed wanted to kill her. According to the documents obtained by the site TMZ, in the hearing on Tuesday, April 20, the model, in telephone connection and represented by her lawyer, made sure that Malik Bowker – this is the name of the stalker – remains at least a hundred meters away from her, her home, her office and her car. It was not enough, in addition to not having any physical contact with Jenner, the man could not even approach her electronically, which means that he will not be able to write to her via regular mail, e-mail and message or even try to get her address in the future.
In March, the 25-year-old socialite had obtained a temporary restraining order against Bowker, after telling the judge that she had learned from a Los Angeles police detective that the man – already arrested in the past for kidnapping – had crossed the US with the intention of illegally buying a firearm and killing it, and then committing suicide. Earlier this month, Jenner filed another request for a restraining order against a man who, completely naked, attempted to break into his Beverly Hills mansion to take a dip in the pool. As reported by the gossip site, the stalker was blocked by security and subsequently arrested by the police on charges of violation of domicile, but this umpteenth incident would have prompted the model to temporarily leave her home to move to a safer place.
April 22, 2021 (edit April 22, 2021 | 2:35 pm)
