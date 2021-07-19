Kendall Jenner seems to be in love with “his” Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns NBA star Devin Booker and model Kendall Jenner have been on everyone’s lips since their relationship took hold last year. The two personalities could keep things private but there are reports that the love story between the two celebrities has become even stronger, as reported by Tessa Petak of InStyle:

“This is the happiest relationship Kendall has ever had. She and Devin started slowly but have been dating for about a year now.” Jenner is keeping things quite private with the basketball player but the sources added that it is “obvious that there is something special between the two”.

“What used to seem like a nice little story is now a relationship. They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin.” The source added that the Kardashians seem to approve: “They even invited him to Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday party in Tahiti.”

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were first seen together at the start of the 2020 pandemic. During that time they were simply labeled as “friends”. But things took a turn when they appeared as an official couple on Instagram for this year’s Valentine’s Day.

