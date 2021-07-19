News

Kendall Jenner seems to be in love with “his” Devin Booker

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Kendall Jenner Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns NBA star Devin Booker and model Kendall Jenner have been on everyone’s lips since their relationship took hold last year. The two personalities could keep things private but there are reports that the love story between the two celebrities has become even stronger, as reported by Tessa Petak of InStyle:

“This is the happiest relationship Kendall has ever had. She and Devin started slowly but have been dating for about a year now.” Jenner is keeping things quite private with the basketball player but the sources added that it is “obvious that there is something special between the two”.

“What used to seem like a nice little story is now a relationship. They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin.” The source added that the Kardashians seem to approve: “They even invited him to Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday party in Tahiti.”

Loading...
Advertisements

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were first seen together at the start of the 2020 pandemic. During that time they were simply labeled as “friends”. But things took a turn when they appeared as an official couple on Instagram for this year’s Valentine’s Day.

ALSO READ: Paul Pierce goes wild: recovers in a marijuana greenhouse

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

523
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
394
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
371
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
363
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
356
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
351
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
347
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
337
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
292
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
239
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top