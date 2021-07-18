KENDALL JENNER TALKED ABOUT ANXIETY AND PANIC ATTACKS IN HER NEW WEB SERIES

Kendall Jenner has been in the spotlight since she was little more than a little girl. As the star of one of the most famous reality shows in the world, his life is practically in the public domain, but there are aspects he has never decided to reveal such as his problems with anxiety.

The first panic attacks came when she was very young, about 9 or 10 years: “At the time I didn’t understand why I was short of breath on some occasions – she explained -, then I realized that it was panic attacks”.

The model has decided to tell her experience in the first episode of Open Minded, a project curated in collaboration with Vogue Us in which, through the advice of some experts, we talk about mental health. It is a web series of four episodes and the first is dedicated to anxiety, described through his direct experience.

In fact, it has been part of Kendall Jenner‘s life since she was very young, we said, but it deteriorated considerably as soon as her career took off. The mass of commitments and the growing interest of the media in his personal life made the situation worse. He said to doctor and psychology professor Ramani Durvasula that he often feels “like I’m going to die. It seems to me that my heart is about to fall, my breath is short and I think the only thing to do is to go to the hospital “. A description that will not surprise those suffering from anxiety and panic attacks but is not familiar to those who have never had these problems. The cause, according to the eldest of the Jenner sisters, is that there is still too little talk of it: «I think there is a sort of stigma – he added – for those who experience these things. I for one do not feel comfortable talking about it, indeed it is something that does not make me happy. But I’m here to prove otherwise, that it is important to share your experience ».