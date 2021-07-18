Kendall Jenner talks about her problems with anxiety: “Sometimes I think I’m dying”

During the interview, the model said she suffered from panic attacks from a very young age, revealing how notoriety and fame aggravated her mental disorders.

In a new four-part series for Vogue US, Kendall Jenner has opened up to the public about her mental health problems, talking about suffering from anxiety.

During the discussion with Dr. Ramani Durvasula in the first episode of the series, entitled Open-Minded: Understanding Anxiety, the supermodel talked about her fight against anxiety and panic attacks.

Kendall, 25, has been in the spotlight since a very young age. Both because she is one of the most famous models in the world and because she has always been the protagonist of reality shows with her family. And none of this seems to have protected his mental health.

«I remember being very young, I would say around 8, 9, 10 years. I was short of breath and every time I turned to my mother for help. In hindsight, I realized they were anxiety attacks, ” revealed the model.

Kendall also noted how as she got older and more famous, her mental health deteriorated:

“I think being overworked and being in the situation I’m in now is part of what has made my anxiety too often a problem out of control. “

While chatting with Dr. Durvasula, Kendall Jenner explained how her anxiety sometimes takes on physical symptoms as well:

“There are times when I feel like I need to be hospitalized because I think my heart is failing and I can’t breathe and I need someone to help me.”

Kendall then added: “Sometimes I think I’m going to die. “

The model went on to say that despite the immense privilege she grew up with, she doesn’t always feel happy:

“I’ll never sit here and say I’m not lucky. I know I live an extraordinary and very privileged lifestyle. But sometimes I feel really sad ”.

And anticipating the criticisms of those who comment by asking what Kendall Jenner may be anxious about, she replies:

“At the end of the day, I am also a human being like everyone else. It doesn’t matter what one has or doesn’t have, it has nothing to do with the feelings and emotions of real life. ‘