Kendall Jenner: “That’s why fashion houses didn’t want me”

The supermodel revealed, in an interview on the E! channel, that the beginning of her career in the fashion world was not at all easy because she was already very famous before starting her modeling career. In short, his name was too heavy to act as a testimonial and the fear was that his image would obscure that of what he was wearing.

The queen family of gossip

What is now one of the most requested supermodels in the world has become famous thanks to the very popular reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians, focused on the life of her extended family. Kendall Jenner is the daughter of Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner, sister of the equally famous Kylie and half-sister of the equally famous Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

Modeling career

Kendall Jenner managed to break through as a model in 2014, at the age of 18 when she became the face of Estee Lauder but she would have struggled a lot to succeed in the enterprise. During the interview on the channel that hosted all the seasons of the famous reality show of which she was one of the protagonists, she recalled the difficulties encountered at the beginning of her career, despite knowing how much the world considers her a privileged one for the sole fact of belonging to a family of the caliber of the Kardashians: “I think that everyone who is close to me , like friends or relatives, know how hard I have worked and how much I continue to do so,” he said. “I went to every single casting, running everywhere not only in New York but also throughout Europe, trying to find work and take my own path,” she admitted, hinting that there would be a hard job for her, although many find it hard to believe.

