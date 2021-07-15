Kendall Jenner: the pleated skirt relaunches the summer tennis look

Between white dresses and the classic pleated skirt, this summer we follow the example of Kendall Jenner and bring back the tennis look

It will be the fresh air of Wimbledon, the desire to stay a little outdoors after months of forced closure, it will be the urgent need to train before the summer, the fact is that in the last period we have witnessed a sudden turn of love towards the tennis. Or rather, towards those delicious white uniforms that despite the sweat and fatigue make the champions on the field seem an emblem of elegance. So much so, tennis and fashion over the years they have often met, contaminated and influenced each other, leaving open an interesting dialogue that continues over time, in alternate phases.

Last season, the fashion collections of various designers had told on the catwalk the return of this trend that, apparently, has been pleasantly confirmed with the summer of 2021. The last to confirm the happy liaison between the world of tennis and the Olympus of Hollywood it was Kendall Jenner, immortalized in a couple of fabulous designer outfits Alo that – of course! – they put a great desire to pick up the racket. The Los Angeles brand of sportswear, from yoga has recently focused on tennis, hiring a host of well-known faces that has greatly contributed to the relaunch of the typical tennis pleated skirt in a new, colorful version.

In short, the mini pleated skirt she officially conquered the podium as most instagrammed sports boss of the moment. But the variations on the theme, in reality, are many. Riding the growing trend, several brands have dedicated capsules and lines to the new favorite sport of models and celebrities. Among them the Polish brand of luxury swimwear Marysia, which has recently launched a collection designed for training and composed of dresses, tops, skirts, leggings and cyclists – all characterized by the scalcal edge typical of the brand and now on sale on the e-commerce site net-a-porter.com.

Even Tory Burch – as an excellent player – has decided to focus on tennis, presenting with the new activewear brand Tory Sports a wonderful collection with a vintage flavor inspired by the retro uniforms of women’s tennis number one, as Chris Evert and Billie Jean King. And in the same nostalgic wake we find Adidas Original, which presented a selection made of recycled piqué, which incorporates theclassic aesthetics of tennis clothing, between V-necks, combinations of white and green and elegant silhouettes. Did it occur to you how strong you were in service? Then retrieve the racket and go down immediately to book the camp.