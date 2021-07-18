Kendall Jenner: the white and beige combination of her best looks

Kendall Jenner she continues to give style lessons with her leisure outfits. The last fashion obsession of the model is thewhite and beige pairing which we can’t wait to copy for the summer 2021 looks.

The supermodel has already shown us that she has an innate taste for fashion colors, we still remember the triplet of single-color look with a minimal style that we admired in every single detail. Recently, Kendall Jenner has been photographed not once, not twice, three times in off duty situations, wearing different outfits with thecombination of white and beige garments and accessories. A perfect match for summer days, in fact, light shades reflect light, absorbing less heat than dark colors and with the double benefit of making us appear radiant and bright.

Kendall Jenner in New York (2021) © Elder Ordone SplashNews.com z

The last outfit, in order of time, in which Kendall Jenner proposed the white and beige combination is the chicest of all those seen so far. The supermodel was photographed in the streets of Manhattan, on the way out of her hotel, with a white oversized shirt left open over a soft top in jersey, a Elegant trousers high-waisted with folds at the waist and a small leather handbag. The mask on the model’s face is also combined with the light tones of the look, while a graphic hint it is given by the leather belt and flip-flops sandals with thin price lists.

Kendall Jenner in New York (2021) Loading... Advertisements © Elder Ordone SplashNews.com z

Some time earlier, Kendall Jenner was photographed at the exit of the same New York hotel with another outfits in white and beige tones. The supermodel wore a unstructured blazera tight-fitting crop top ribs and a high-waisted jeans characterized by an original patchwork effect pattern. The shopping bag and mules shoes chosen by the model fit perfectly into the color palette of the look; the only discordant note are perhaps the tortoiseshell sunglasses, a little too winter as a whole.

Kendall Jenner in Beverly Hills (2021) © SPOT / IPA

Last but not least, the essential look that Kendall Jenner wore for a lunch in Beverly Hills. The supermodel wore a Short T-shirt with rounded shoulders, a pair cigarette jeans and canvas sneakers in color. The lesson of style, in this case, is perhaps even more subtle than those analyzed so far, in fact it comes from the taupe-colored manicure combined with the look of the model. Chapeau Kendall!