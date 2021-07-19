News

Kendall Jenner would be the number one fan of boyfriend Devin Booker during the last game

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements










19 July 2021




















Devin Booker he would have an exceptional cheerleader to cheer for him in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, namely Kendall Jenner!

The model allegedly supported her 24-year-old boyfriend who plays in the Phoenix Suns during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks, which was played in the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Some people noticed her in the stands of the stadium and told and! News: “Kendall was very caught up in the game. He would stand up and celebrate every time Devin scored. She jumped and at one point she had to take off her jacket for what was huddled“.

Kendall Jenner – getty images

The 25-year-old had hinted that she could go to the game by posting in the Stories her look with the Phonix Suns jacket (you can see it here on a fan Twitter account).

Loading...
Advertisements

Kendall Jenner brought luck to Devin Booker, who scored a whopping 40 points, but his Phoenix Suns eventually lost the match to 119 to 123, in favor of the Milwaukee Bucks who now lead the series 3-2.

The supermodel and the NBA player they have been together for just over a year.

ph: getty images











Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

533
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
405
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
383
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
367
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
363
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
361
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
358
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
340
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
296
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
243
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top