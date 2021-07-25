Kendall Jenner’s fashion collection for Summer 2021 not to be missed

It has an Instagram-only following of about 176 million people. Kendall Jenner, the penultimate of the sacred clan of the Kardashian sisters, is one of the most loved and followed models of the moment. He treads the catwalks of the most famous designers and only one of his posts is able to irreversibly change the fate of unknown and unknown designers and brands. Fresh from an adventure of doubtful success (the launch of her tequila 818), the American model has announced on social media a collaboration much more in her ropes.

It is in fact a collection composed of only basic garments, in full Kendall style, which will be available from midnight on July 25, 2021 for only 72 hours on the German e-commerce About You (present in 23 European countries, including Italy).

“She’s probably the greatest icon and model there is right now,” Donald Schneider, founder and creative director of the Donald Schneider Studio in Berlin, who conceived the collaboration and campaign for About You, speaking of Kendall Jenner, “a unique inspiration for the younger generation,” told WWD.

The capsule consists of eleven garments that also include the ochre bikini posted by Kendall Jenner on Instagram to announce the launch (and which has already collected over 5.4 million likes). Next to the costume, also available in black version, crop top, shorts, blouses, tailored trousers and daring minidresses. “I love basic garments. You can match every single item in the collection in a perfect mix and match,” Jenner said during the filming of the campaign. Each piece is numbered and also has a special code that bears the inscription “11/03”, date of birth of the model.

For the first digital-only campaign About You has opted for some shots taken by Zoey Grossman in a private home in Beverly Hills, California, reports WWD. The country photos alternate with videos showing Jenner wearing and telling about her collection: the red mini-suit is taken in front of a vintage car, the bikini by the pool, the knitted suit while playing with her little dog Pyro. The colors are very neutral and range from beige to ocher, passing through red, white and taupe: prices instead will range from 39.90 to 79.90 euros. “Kendall for About You it’s just the beginning,” explained Julian Jansen, director of content of About You, “there will in fact be a second drop of the collection in November and then many other exclusive capsules with famous international personalities”.

