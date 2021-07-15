Khaby Lame also surpasses Addison Rae: he is the second most followed tiktoker in the world

In the end he made it: Khaby Lame, the most followed Italian tiktoker, which however Italian (still?) is not, has also surpassed Addison Rae and became the second person in the world with the most followers on TikTok.

Khaby Lame, from worker to king of TikTok: “I put videos on YouTube that no one watched. But I never gave up”



Lame, who is just 21 years old and lives in Chivasso (Turin), where he moved from Senegal when he was just one year old, and started making videos almost for fun after being out of work due to the coronavirus, currently has 83.6 million followers; she, who by name does Addison Rae Easterling and he is 20 years old, he stands at 81.7 million (and yet he has recorded a record, signed collaboration contracts with Reebok and L’Oréal and will be the protagonist of a film).

In front of them, above them, there is only the 17-year-old Charli D’Amelio, first and only to exceed 100 million of followers (now she is over 119) and to do it in just over a year: she started with ballets and lip-sync, last year she grossed 4 million dollars from sponsors, wrote a book, has her own collection of clothes and will take part in two serials with her family and with her sister (who is also her on TikTok).

Who knows if Khaby Lame she will be able to climb over her too, after leaving Behind Chiara Ferragni (but on Instagram).