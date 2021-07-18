Khaby Lame beat Ferragni: he is the new social star

The incredible story of the 21-year-old from Chivasso, Khaby Lame, originally from Senegal, who from unemployed became the third TikTok in the world, ousting Chiara Ferragni on Instagram

Hard times for Chiara Ferragni who has seen her undisputed (until now) domination on social media, torn apart by Khaby Lame, 21-year-old from Chivasso originally from Senegal, who is just fifteen months has beaten all records with her viral videos that show how to simplify oneself the life. Often silent curtains that make fun of the videos of those who complicate their lives, perhaps using a knife or fork to peel a banana or cutting a shirt with scissors to free it from a door, when, as he shows, it is enough to simply open the door.

With his unique and unmistakable way, his ironic faces, and a body language that creates immediate sympathy he managed to reach the staggering figure of 75 million followers on TikTok (before him only Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae) and 24.3 million on Instagram against Chiara Ferragni’s 23.9. The disparity of posts published on Instagram is also impressive: only 114 against the almost 15 thousand blonde Milanese influencer. For him, it all started in March 2020 when in full pandemic he begins to publish the first comic videos on TikTok. He is immediately noticed because instead of the usual display cabinets he brings his ingenuity into play, creating bizarre and paradoxical contents, for this reason, considered brilliant and very popular.

This immediately winning and viral modality is also recognized abroad and from Chiavasso, where Khaby worked as a worker and lived in public housing, often finding himself unemployed, made it to the prestigious pages of the New York Times. “His lightning-fast success as a digital creator deserves attention because Khaby Lame had no endorsement and didn’t rely on artificial growth by purchasing followers. Its rise has been entirely organic. The secret is his universal, exaggerated quality of an ordinary man ”, they wrote about him in America, but the Daily Mail in England also dedicated many articles to him as well as getting an endorsement from Mark Zuckerberg.

In the autumn he will fly to the US to shoot a video with Will Smith, but for the moment he has already made one with our Alessandro Del Piero. How has your life changed? Simple to imagine, even if according to those close to him he is always “the simple guy ready to take selfies with anyone who asks him”.