Khaby Lame: from TikTok to the cover of J Baldwin. The phenomenon of the Turin web of Senegalese origins conquers the world with a simple gesture of hands

Milan, 1 July 2021. There is a bit of Italy in “IN DA GHETTO”, the new single by J BALVIN from tomorrow in all the digital stores of the world (https://jbalvin.lnk.to/InDaGetto).

The song (of which it is available here https://youtu.be/Yr9cUaRjR34 an official trailer) born in collaboration with SKRILLEX, is added to the other unpublished that the Latin superstar is publishing weekly … but here there is something more for the Italian public.

The cover of the single, in fact, features the most famous Italian influencer in the world: KHABY LAME.

The Turin tiktoker of Senegalese origin, famous for his parodies on the web has also conquered the King of Latin Music who wanted him on the cover of this new song immortalized in the pose that made him famous on the net.

KHABY BLADES it is the third most followed tiktoker in the world after Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae. His strength is to politely make fun of the “brilliant finds” increasingly widespread on the web, demonstrating that the simplest solution is always the best and accompanying everything with his now famous gesture with upside-down hands which means more or less “Here it is: it took so much?”.

J BALVIN is one of the world’s greatest artists today, strong of over 50 billion streams accumulated during his career and beyond 50 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone (is the most listened to Latin artist on the platform and the 6th most listened to artist at a general level in the world). He is also the first Latin artist to have reached one billion streams on Apple Music. Its influence and the road traveled have transcended all cultural boundaries: J Balvin was added by Time among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, he is the only Latin artist to collaborate with Jordan (shoes gone sold out in one minute), inserted in the Guinness World Record for being the artist with the most Latin Grammy nominations in 21 years and is the third superstar – the first Latin – to have signed a Mc Donald menu. But not only that: Balvin has been included among the 50 most creative people in Colombia for Forbes and is the most watched artist in the world on Vevo as well as being the first Latin artist in the world on YouTube, Spotify, Deezer and Shazam.

“Reggaeton’s Global Ambassador” and winner of 4 Latin Grammys, J BALVIN it is now one of the 10 most listened to artists streamed in 11 different countries on Spotify and Top10 in 14 countries on Apple Music, regardless of language.

Greeted by Billboard What “the greatest Latin artist that music has seen in many years” and from Pitchfork What “the modern face of Reggaeton”, J Balvin leads the second generation of urban music stars who have cleared Latin music, like no one before, in the world.

His latest album “Colores” was a critical and commercial success. With songs like “blanco,” “Morado” and “Rojo“, J Balvin became the artist with the most songs – 29 – reaching #1 on the Latin Airplay Chart in history.

His collaboration with Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy, “ONE DAY” has obtained the certification of DIAMOND from the RIAA (over 900 million streams). Thanks to his music and the impact on culture, BALVIN is not only the most important artist if we talk about Reggaeton but he is a real guide of Latin music, able to continuously expand the limits of the genre and build a new road for “la nueva escuela”.

His role in world music is well told in the documentary film about his life, “”The Boy From Medellín,” an original Amazon Prime Video production. The film, directed by Oscar-nominated director Matthew Heineman, was released on his birthday accompanied by a song entitled “7 DE MAYO” (https://youtu.be/QKMg_HCa1tY), a song written by J Balvin himself with Keityn.

Among the last published songs you will findwe are the song in the Top15 of the Spotify Global chart “Qué Más Pues” (https://youtu.be/zisuhZqTeH4), “Otro Fili” with Jay Wheeler (https://youtu.be/Kjys7M4PB4s), “Otra noche sin Ti” (https://youtu.be/qrTiyVEW8gc) with Khalid and “Poblado” with Karol G, Nicky Jam, Crissin, Totoy El Frio, Natan &Shander (https://youtu.be/s8hA0QRIwfo)

This is the long list of certifications obtained in Italy from his songs and his collaborations:

Baby” SFERA EBBASTA & J. BALVIN 2 PLATINUM

QUE CALOR” MAJOR LAZER FEAT. J BALVIN & EL ALFA platinum

ONE DAY” J. BALVIN, DUA LIPA, BAD BUNNY & TAINY platinum

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE)” BLACK EYED PEAS & J BALVIN 2 PLATINUM

LOCO CONTIGO” DJ SNAKE & J. BALVIN FEAT. TYGA 2 PLATINUM

WITH HIGH GROUND” ROSALÍA & J BALVIN FEAT. EL GUINCHO gold

slope” ANUEL AA, DADDY YANKEE & KAROL G FEAT. J BALVIN & OZUNA 2 platinum

SAY MY NAME” DAVID GUETTA FEAT. BEBE REXHA & J BALVIN platinum

CONTRA LA PARED” SEAN PAUL & J BALVIN ” platinum

PEOPLE OF ME” J. BALVIN & WILLY WILLIAM 5 PLATINUM

I LIKE IT” CARDI B, BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN ” 2 PLATINUM

downtown” ANITTA & J.BALVIN gold

6 AM” J. BALVIN FEAT. FARRUKO ISLAND gold

MACHIKA” J. BALVIN, JEON & ANITTA platinum

x” NICKY JAM ” & J. BALVIN 3 PLATINUM

SENSUALIDAD” BAD BUNNY, PRINCE ROYCE & J. BALVIN FEAT. MAMBO KINGZ & DJ gold

BUM BUM TAM TAM” MC FIOTI FEAT. FUTURE, J BALVIN, STEFFLON DON & JUAN MAGAN platinum

Bonita” J. BALVIN, JOWEL & RANDY platinum

OTRA VEZ” ZION & LENNOX FEAT. J- BALVIN platinum

SIGO EXTRANANDOTE” J. BALVIN ” gold

AHORA SAYS” CHRIS JEDAY FEAT. J BALVIN, OZUNA & ARCÁNGEL gold

HEY MA” PITBULL & J. BALVIN FEAT. CAMILA CABELLO platinum

safari” J. BALVIN FEAT. PHARRELL WILLIAMS, BIA &SKY 2 PLATINUM

Ginza”                                        j. BALVIN 5 PLATINUM

AY VAMOS” J. BALVIN ” gold

