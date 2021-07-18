Khaby Lame: from videos on Tik Tok to the cover of J Balvin’s new hit

Khaby Lame it breaks into the heart of J Balvin and Skrillex. After surpassing Chiara Ferragni on Instagram, she now also conquers the world of international music.



It came out In by jet, the new single by J. Balvin Featuring Skrillex. A song that knows a bit of Italy: the cover of the single sees in fact the protagonist just the Turin tiktoker of Senegalese origins famous for his parodies on the web.

After conquering the scepter of the most followed in Italy and the third most followed in the world on Tik Tok after Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae, Khaby Lame also conquered the King of Latin Music, who wanted him on the cover of this new song immortalized in the pose that made him famous on the net.

Listen to “In Da jet”, the new song by J Balvin and Skrillex

Who is J Balvin

J Balvin is one of the world’s greatest artists today, strong of over 50 billion streams accumulated during his career and beyond 50 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone (he is the most listened to Latin artist on the platform and the 6th most listened to artist at a general level in the world). is inbeyond the first Latin artist to have reached one billion streams on Apple Music.

hers influence and the road traveled have transcended every cultural boundary: J Balvin was inSerito from Time among the 100 most people influents of the world in 2020, he is the only Latin artist to collaborate with Jordan (shoes gone sold out in one minute), inSerito in the Guinness World Record for being the artist with the most Latin Grammy nominations in 21 years old and is the third superstar – the first Latin – to have signed a Mc Donald menu.

But not only that: Balvin was inserito among the 50 most creative people in Colombia for Forbes and is the most watched artist in the world on Vevo in addition to being the world’s first Latin artist on YouTube, Spotify, Deezer and Shazam.

“Reggaeton’s Global Ambassador” and winner of 4 Latin Grammys, J BALVIN is today one of the 10 most listened to artists in Live stream in 11 Different Countries on Spotify and Top10 in 14 Countries on Apple Music, independing fromthe tongue.

Hailed from Billboard What “the greatest Latin artist that music has seen in many years” and from Pitchfork What “the modern face of Reggaeton”, J Balvin leads the second generation of urban music stars who have cleared Latin music, like no one before, in the world.

His latest album “Colores” was a critical and commercial success. With songs like “blanco,” “Morado” and “Rojo“, J Balvin became the artist with the most songs – 29 – reaching #1 on the Latin Airplay Chart in history.

His collaboration with Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy, “A DÍA (ONE fromY)” has obtained the certification of diamond froma RIAA (over 900 million streams). Thanks to his music and the impact on culture, BALVIN is not only the most important artist if we talk about Reggaeton but he is a real guide of Latin music, able to continuously expand the limits of the genre and build a new road for “la nueva escuela”.

His role in world music is well told in the documentary film about his life, The Boy From Medellín, an original Amazon Prime Video production. The film, directed froml directorto Oscar nominee Matthew Heineman, came out on his birthday accompanied from a song fromThe title 7 DE MAYO, a song written fromllo same J Balvin with Keityn.

Among the latest songs released we find the song in the Top15 of the Spotify Global chart Qué Más Pues, Otro Fili with Jay Wheeler, Otra noche sin Ti with Khalid and Poblado Province with Karol G, Nicky Jam, Crissin, Totoy El Frio, Natan &Shander