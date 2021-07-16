News

Khaby Lame overtakes Charli D’Amelio? That is what is missing!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Now that Khaby Lame he became the second most followed tiktoker in the world (on July 2nd he also surpassed Addison Rae!), everyone wonders: “It will be able to surpass even the first in the world, that is Charli D’Amelio?“. The question is really interesting and no one has an answer. It is difficult to make concrete predictions, even if the world of social media changes quickly and everything is unpredictable … but we try anyway!

At the moment Khaby is followed by 82 million people. Charli D’Amelio, on the other hand, has 119 million followers. So 37 million followers separate them… which are many! But let’s try to make a couple of assessments to understand how feasible this overtaking could be. Charli was the first (and so far only) person in the world to surpass 100 million followers on TikTok. This milestone surpassed it in November 2020, this means that in the last seven months it has grown “only” (so to speak) by 19 million followers.

Khaby, on the other hand, has gained about 80 million followers since March – and therefore in the last four months. It must be said that in this period the Chivasso tiktoker has been in super hype and therefore the growth has been very very fast. From June 20 to July 3, it rose by 7.7 million followers. In the same period charli rose by 900K. If both were to grow steadily with these numbers, then, overtaking could take place around October/November 2021. But it is difficult to make predictions. Now Khaby is in super hype and it will be curious to see if he will be able to maintain the current numbers in the coming months. The “challenge” has begun.

[Foto: TikTok]

Loading...
Advertisements

charli d’amelioItalianiKhaby Lamestranieri







Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

453
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
341
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
338
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
327
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
309
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
307
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
292
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
284
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
252
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
219
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top