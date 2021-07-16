Khaby Lame overtakes Charli D’Amelio? That is what is missing!

Now that Khaby Lame he became the second most followed tiktoker in the world (on July 2nd he also surpassed Addison Rae!), everyone wonders: “It will be able to surpass even the first in the world, that is Charli D’Amelio?“. The question is really interesting and no one has an answer. It is difficult to make concrete predictions, even if the world of social media changes quickly and everything is unpredictable … but we try anyway!

At the moment Khaby is followed by 82 million people. Charli D’Amelio, on the other hand, has 119 million followers. So 37 million followers separate them… which are many! But let’s try to make a couple of assessments to understand how feasible this overtaking could be. Charli was the first (and so far only) person in the world to surpass 100 million followers on TikTok. This milestone surpassed it in November 2020, this means that in the last seven months it has grown “only” (so to speak) by 19 million followers.

Khaby, on the other hand, has gained about 80 million followers since March – and therefore in the last four months. It must be said that in this period the Chivasso tiktoker has been in super hype and therefore the growth has been very very fast. From June 20 to July 3, it rose by 7.7 million followers. In the same period charli rose by 900K. If both were to grow steadily with these numbers, then, overtaking could take place around October/November 2021. But it is difficult to make predictions. Now Khaby is in super hype and it will be curious to see if he will be able to maintain the current numbers in the coming months. The “challenge” has begun.

[Foto: TikTok]

