Khaby Lame’s account surpassed Addison Rae’s on TikTok, now it is the second most followed in the world

Khaby Lame now it is the second tiktoker most followed in the world!

The 21-year-old’s account on social media has reached 83.6 million followers (at the time of writing): it has therefore exceeded that of Addison Rae, a 20-year-old American singer and dancer, who had been in second place for almost a year and whose profile has 81.7 million followers.

In the ranking of the most followed accounts, that of Charli D’Amelio remains for now firmly in first place: the 17-year-old dancer, born in Connecticut, in the United States, was the first to exceed 100 million followers on TikTok and currently her profile has 119.2 million.

Loading... Advertisements

Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae – getty images

Khaby Lame is originally from Senegal but lives with his parents in Chivasso, in the province of Turin, since he was only one year old. As he told the Corriere della Sera, has applied for Italian citizenship – as required by law you have to wait for 18 years – and is waiting for the official papers.

On TikTok, his strength is to politely make fun of the “brilliant finds” increasingly widespread on the web, demonstrating that the simplest solution is always the best and accompanying everything with his now famous gesture with upside-down hands which means more or less “Here it is: it took so much?”.

The cover of “In Da Ghetto” with Khaby Lame – press office

It has recently been pointed out by J. Balvin, who wanted it as the protagonist of the cover of “In Da Getto” in collaboration with Skrillex.

ph: getty images and press office Virgin Records / Universal Music Italia





















