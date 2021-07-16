Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are no longer a couple

For those who dreamed of the happy ending between Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian there is bad news: the couple would break up for the umpteenth time, but that would be a final decision. The two would have decided to leave without any drama, as has happened in the past, and to focus only on being good parents for their little one True.

But how did you go from an engagement ring and the possibility of having another child together with another separation? Despite the latest episodes of Keeping up with the Kardashian, show them perfectly in harmony and sure of their future together, the basketball player would be caught, on June 18, at a party in Los Angeles in the company of three girls with whom he would disappear for 30 minutes. He would then continue to celebrate with them until 4 a.m.

Khloé did not comment on the matter, while Tristan he posted a tweet in which the emoji of five hats appears which should mean “capping” that is to lie.

🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) June 21, 2021

It must also be added that it is not the only party in which the player of the Boston Celtics. According to the youtuber Tana Mongeau he was also present at his birthday. However, in this case, the youngest of the sisters Kardashian he seems to believe that this is just a bottomless gossip of truth. As the most attentive fans have noticed, he clicked likes on a tweet in which he defined the Mongeau a girl looking for attention who has invented this story just to have a little more popularity.

Lollll Khloe’s not messing with you pic.twitter.com/KmgkhyapYP Loading... Advertisements — N (@nicolec0214) June 21, 2021

Either way, we seem to be reliving a deja vu. when Khloè she was pregnant, Thompson had been photographed at New York in a club while flirting with three women and, some time later, during a party at his house in Los Angeles, had kissed the best friend of Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods.

Are the happy times already long gone? It seems so, but we are waiting for developments!



