News

KHLOE KARDASHIAN SINCERELY REVEALS ALL THE TWEAKS SHE HAS UNDERGONE

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Khloe Kardashian has decided to face the gossip about her appearance with sincerity.

During the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion,  host Andy Cohen asked the 36-year-old reality star what false claims are circulating about him. This gave Khloe the opportunity to deal with all the retouching speculation she’s undergone.

” Everyone says about me, ‘Oh my God, this is her third face transplant, ‘” Khloe said. ” But I just had nose plastic surgery – from Dr. Raj Kinodia – and everyone gets so mad at me, saying ‘Why don’t you talk about it?’ 

Loading...
Advertisements

” No one has ever asked me, ” he explained. “ You are the first person in an interview who asked me about my nose. I had, of course, injections, not really Botox. I respond horribly to Botox. “

What are we learning today? Ask first to judge without knowing how things stand.

The stars who confessed that they regretted the aesthetic touches

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

490
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
369
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
352
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
351
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
334
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
334
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
320
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
315
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
270
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
229
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top