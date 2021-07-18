KHLOE KARDASHIAN SINCERELY REVEALS ALL THE TWEAKS SHE HAS UNDERGONE

Khloe Kardashian has decided to face the gossip about her appearance with sincerity.

During the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion, host Andy Cohen asked the 36-year-old reality star what false claims are circulating about him. This gave Khloe the opportunity to deal with all the retouching speculation she’s undergone.

” Everyone says about me, ‘Oh my God, this is her third face transplant, ‘” Khloe said. ” But I just had nose plastic surgery – from Dr. Raj Kinodia – and everyone gets so mad at me, saying ‘Why don’t you talk about it?’ “

” No one has ever asked me, ” he explained. “ You are the first person in an interview who asked me about my nose. I had, of course, injections, not really Botox. I respond horribly to Botox. “

What are we learning today? Ask first to judge without knowing how things stand.

