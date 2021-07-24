Khloe Kardashian: the post in bikini and body shaming

One photo in unfiltered bikini and the anguish that ensues. science fiction? Not for Khloe Kardashian and, if you think about it, not even for many of us. Of course most people just call friends who have posted a story that does little justice, the minor of the Kardashians had to resort to the means Legal.

It would in fact be inconsistent to turn up your nose indignantly: “refine” face and body online, through filters and retouching, is now a common practice. Of course, it is done in a light and ironic way, not massive like many stars, but so much so.

Not only that: Khloe Kardashian has never hidden a complicated relationship with her body. As he recalls Tiwa Adebayo on Vogue.co.uk: “Any fan of Keeping up with the Kardashians that she respects herself will remember the anguish she endured because of relentless physical confrontations between her and her sisters. I am reminded of a particular episode of the 2011, in which a downed Khloe is filmed sobbing on her bathroom floor after being informed by her mom Kris that her size was making it difficult for the family to support her with diet company QuickTrim. In Khloe’s statement in response to the leaked photo, it is evident that she was a victim, complaining that the constant pressure around her appearance was ‘too much to bear’.”

Adebayo continues: “However, while I empathize about Khloe’s troubled relationship with his body, I can’t help but feel angry at the same time at the way I the Kardashian/Jenner sisters have promoted unrealistic standards to a generation of young women… Companies like KKW Beauty, SKIMS and even Kylie Cosmetics rely on women’s insecurities, prompting them to buy products to alter their appearance.”

In the article by Vogue.co.uk reference is also made to Khloe Kardashian’s TV show Revenge Body in which the goal is to transform the lives of the participants, helping them to get a kind of “revenge” on those who made fun of them for their appearance. The transformations are based on a restyling process, conceived by a team of makeup artists and personal trainers, at the end of which some participants remain unrecognizable by equating their success with their physical appearance.

Without forgetting that Khloe herself has often filtered the face of her daughter True on social media. These actions are not without consequences: some studies have shown that exposure to modified images increases problems related to body image andself-esteem, particularly among young women.

In short: “It is undeniably terrible to see someone do everything to erase an image in which their body looks like yours,” explains Tiwa Adebayo on Vogue.co.uk. Which concludes: “Khloe’s reaction shows that when it comes to culture of body shaming, women can never win, even those women who actively profit from it. The steel grip of the standards of the misogynistic body makes it impossible to make money without also becoming a victim”.

Here you can find tiwa adebayo’s article on Vogue.co.uk