Kim Kardashian, a fortune built on the intimate containment

AGI – Kim Kardashian, the most famous socialite of the star system, has assets that Forbes estimated to be worth a billion dollars: a wealth accumulated in a few years (and increased in recent months if you think that, only last October, it was estimated at 780 million dollars); and built while – with the wasp screw and the prosperous forms – overturned in the collective imagination the image of female beauty, banishing obsessive thinness, to the advantage of the sensual and shapely woman.

But how did he accumulate his fortune? Certainly his was a ‘race’ to tumultuous success: when, in 2011, she was first mentioned on the pages of Forbes, it was simply for her Twitter followers (6.6 million, just below Barack Obama and just above Ashton Kutcher); five years later, she returned to those pages because in one year she had managed to earn 51 million, now because she has officially entered the list of billionaires on the planet.

According to Forbes, his is a wealth created thanks to two activities which turned out to be very profitable, KKW Beauty and the modeling underwear line Skims, whose profits have obviously been added to earnings from reality tv, sponsorship deals and a number of other investments.

Protagonist for years of one of the most successful tele-reality television in the United States, ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, the most famous of the Kardashian sisters, is the daughter of Kris Jenner and Robert George Kardashian, the U.S. attorney who defended O.J. Simpson in the famous trial; She was married to rapper Kanye West, with whom she had four children (North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint), with whom she announced her divorce last February.

Kim founded a line of cosmetic products, KKW Beauty, in 2017, following the success of Kylie Cosmetics, the line of her half-sister Kylie Jenner: she borrowed her business model, using a direct-to-consumer strategy that relies heavily on social media marketing, writes Forbes. Its first launch, 300 thousand face scoops, sold out in just two hours; in 2018, the brand’s offering expanded to include eye shadows, concealers, lipsticks and fragrances, generating revenue of about $100 million.

Last year Kim sold 20% of KKW Beauty to beauty giant Coty for $200 million, a deal that had earned the company a billion dollar valuation. Forbes he believes that the figure has been somewhat inflated (it is believed that Coty, who also bought 51% of Kylie Cosmetics in 2020, has paid more than he should), his remaining 72% share is therefore worth about 500 million dollars.

Then there’s Skims, the intimate clothing line, presented as “new generation” products and solutions for “every body type”. The line was launched in 2019, raising funds from fashion insiders (Natalie Massane of Net-a-Porter and Andrew Rosen of Theory). Skims essentially offers modeling and containment underwear, but also bras, briefs, leggings, bodysuits that want to enhance the curves without hiding them. It is proposed as an inclusive brand, which promotes diversity (even on the site the models have different silhouettes and beauties), sports 11 different sizes (from XXS to 4XL) and 9 colors capable of matching the different complexions.

Not only that, during the pandemic, when consumers began to prefer comfortable clothes over evening dresses, the entrepreneur began to focus strongly on loungewear and sports clothes. Kardashian owns a majority stake in the subsidiary Skims, whose revenues have not been disclosed; but a source told Forbes a transaction that would evaluate the company at 500 million; as a result, his share is worth at least 225 million dollars, enough to bring his fortune to 1 billion dollars.

The rest of Kardashian’s assets consist of cash, investments and real estate. Every year since 2012 it has earned at least $10 million before tax thanks mainly to the receipts of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ and sponsorship agreements; it also has three properties at Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles, and a portfolio of investments including shares of Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Adidas, that her ex-husband Kanye West he gave them away for Christmas in 2017. And even the now close ex-husband to wealth does not joke: according to Forbes, a fortune valued at 1.8 billion dollars, accumulated mainly thanks to his Yeezy sneakers and his fashion line.