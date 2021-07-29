Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: divorce is official

It is official: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are divorcing. A decision, which according to reports People, would be consensual and also confirmed by the spokesman of the Los Angeles court. Kim Kardashian officially called for the end of the marriage last Friday. This concludes the love story of one of the most followed and talked about couples.

Since in 2012 they began to meet for the first dates, after the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, filed for divorce from her then-husband, basketball player Kris Humphries, after only 72 days of marriage.

A few months later, the new couple announced the arrival of their first child, North.

Married since 2014, with the historical cover of Vogue: she as the first star of the reality show, he as the first rapper and together as the first mixed couple. Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are now parents of four children: North, 7 1/2, Chicago 3, Saint 5, Psalm, almost 2. The rumors of their crisis had been chasing each other for some time, confirmed and denied several times by removals and family reunions.

The last one last summer when after a separate period, Kardashian and West decided to spend a period together, alone, with their children. Then at the end of January the confirmation of the definitive breakup, corroborated by the first image of the American rapper, paparazzi at the airport of Van Nuys at Los Angeles, as he descended from his private plane: “He left the Wyoming and went back to California», he wrote Page Six, «without Kim Kardashian».

The rift opened with the first shock rally of Kanye West, on the occasion of the electoral campaign launched for the candidacy (then withdrawn) in the 2020 US elections. On stage in the city of Charleston, in South Carolina, West, at times in tears, revealed details of the story with his almost ex-wife, telling between the lines of when he wanted Kim Kardashian to have an abortion after she became pregnant with their first daughter. “I almost killed my daughter”, he screamed on that occasion.

There were several utterances to the limit, up to the request for “understanding” by Kim Kardashian for her husband. “He suffers from a bipolar disorder, I ask everyone to be Including with him”. But the sources closest to the couple confirm that in those months Kim was already determined to divorce. Now that time has come.

