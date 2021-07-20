Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made a family outing, months after the divorce request

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West they brought their children North, 8 years, Saint, 5 years, Chicago, 3 years and Psalm, 2 years, at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco.



They entered before the opening to the public and those who saw them described them to the American tabloids as “a big happy family” although, as you’ve probably heard, the Kymie are divorcing.

The 40-year-old star filed in court documents for divorce last February, after almost seven years of marriage. The 44-year-old rapper has instead compiled its bureaucratic part in April. They are on the same wavelength on the issue of separation of assets (which will follow the premarital agreement) and both have asked for joint custody of the children.

There would be no flashback behind this output, only the desire to have a peaceful relationship for the sake of their children.







If they were not seen together in the previous months, it would be because Kanye West took a while to digest the divorce: “It is true that non have had many contacts for a period after the separation – said a source close to the star of KUWTK at and! News – But now they talk and get along well“.

Loading... Advertisements

“Kim has always been open to parenting together and being able to do things like family. but Kanye needed time. She gave him the space he needed and he made himself heard when he was ready. Kim knows how important family time is and wants her children to have a fantastic relationship with Kanye, so she’s ready to do anything as long as that happens“.

Meanwhile, rumors continue that Kanye West would be courting at Irina Shayk and that they would be starting to date.

The new couple alert had started when they had been photographed on holiday together in the French region of Provence to celebrate his 44th birthday. The gossip, however, is contrasting, because recently there are those who have argued that the model would have friendzonato the rapper.

And Kim Kardashian how would he take this new couple alert? The usual well-informed have an answer for this too: “She doesn’t care, she just wants her to be happy” assured a source of People.

ph: getty images





















